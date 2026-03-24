Gusty winds return on Wednesday

TUESDAY, MARCH 24TH: Isolated rain showers will move through this morning over the higher terrain of central Montana along a warm front. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 60s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

A center of low pressure will begin to form in north-central Montana on Tuesday evening. This, combined with a strong mid-level jet, will cause the surface winds to increase once again. Wind will gust around 20-30 MPH before midnight.

A cold front moving into western Montana on Tuesday afternoon will bring scattered rain showers to the mountains, with snow in the very high peaks above 7000 feet or so.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25TH: We expect widespread gusty winds with the aforementioned low-pressure system strengthening during the day. Gusts raining from 40-60 MPH are likely for lower elevations. However, this will not be as strong as the March 8th or March 12th windstorms.

Isolated light rain showers may come through the Helena area at times on Wednesday, but most of the moisture will remain west of town in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach the 60s before cooling down in the afternoon after the cold front passes over.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26TH: Winds will not be as strong as on Wednesday, but most areas will remain breezy. Gusts can reach near 30-40 MPH. An isolated snow shower develops in the afternoon due to instability. Highs will only reach the 40s.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27TH: Morning lows dip into the teens and 20s for most areas. Temperatures rebound and warm into the 50s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Expect another cold morning on Saturday with lows dipping to the 20s. Temperatures will warm quickly over the weekend, with some areas close to the low 70s by Sunday.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

MTN

MTN