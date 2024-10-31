Halloween sends a chill down our spines this morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Madison and Gallatin Mountains from 3 PM this afternoon until 6 AM Friday

We had lows in the single digits and teens yesterday. It's a similar morning today as snow falls in parts of western Montana. This afternoon, we will warm to the mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies. A brief snow shower may affect the Helena area later tonight between 8-10 PM.

MTN Trick or treating forecast for Helena.

Most of the snow activity will be concentrated in northwest Montana, west of the Divide. A couple of light isolated snow showers are possible in the higher terrain near Helena, but we will mostly be dry.

Snow returns to much of western Montana on Saturday and Sunday. A few lower-elevation showers are possible, especially on Saturday. a dusting to no accumulation is expected.

Tuesday is looking increasingly likely as our first snow accumulation in the Helena Valley this season. This may affect election travel. Keep an eye on the forecast.

Drier and warmer conditions return for the second half of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 68 (1967)

Low: -5 (1935)

AVG: 50/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (2014)

Low: -9 (2002)

AVG: 50/28

Have a great Halloween!

MTN