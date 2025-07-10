Heat relief on the way

A cold front comes through the state today. It will bring cooler temperatures, as well as more wind. Scattered light showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to form in north-central Montana this afternoon, but again, not a lot of rainfall is anticipated.

Friday will be slightly cooler than normal with sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a gorgeous day!

The weekend will be hot again. Highs in the 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overall, dry conditions are expected. Another cold front will come through early next week, bringing some wet weather and cooler temperatures.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 10 AM Thursday until 9 PM Thursday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1973)

Low: 42 (1946)

AVG: 85/54

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 105 (1973)

Low: 42 (1999)

AVG: 83/51

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN