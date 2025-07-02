Heat with a side of thunderstorms

Heat and thunderstorms will be affecting most of the state today. Highs in the lower elevations of western Montana will be in the 90s. The eastern plains will reach the upper 90s to even the low 100s. Make sure you take action to keep yourself and others safe in the heat.

Thunderstorms will be prevalent across Montana. Some will move in near the Helena area as early as the late morning. Several rounds of storms are possible through tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat. These storms will bring plenty of rain, but some stray lightning strikes may spark up fires.

A cold front pushes through the mountains of western Montana tonight into tomorrow morning. Most of the thunderstorm activity will consist southeast of a line from Butte to Havre. Highs drop into the 80s behind the front. It will still be hot in eastern Montana, with highs in the 90s.

Independence Day continues to trend stormier. A center of low pressure comes in bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms back into western Montana. Fireworks shows and outdoor gatherings may need to be reconsidered.

The storm system moves into north-central Montana on Saturday. But conditions will begin to dry and warm as we head into next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Western Roosevelt, Petroleum, Garfield, McCone, Dawson, Prairie, Northern Phillips, Southwest Phillips, and Northern Valley Counties from 9 AM Wednesday until 9 PM Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Treasure, Custer, Northern Rosebud, and Northeastern Yellowstone Counties from 9 AM Wednesday until 9 PM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (2013)

Low: 38 (1973)

AVG: 81/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2013)

Low: 40 (2011)

AVG: 79/49

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN