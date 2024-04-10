Heating up to the Warmest Weekend of the Year

After our showers this morning, conditions will be dry and mild for the rest of the day. But an upper-level ridge will warm the state into the 70s by Friday and will last through the weekend.

Some showers are still out there for the higher elevations of western Montana, as well as the northeastern corner of the state. The showers and clouds will clear throughout the day today to give way to limited cloud cover and drier conditions.

MTN Sunshine is already poking through the Big Belts.

Out east is where most of the action in the state is today. Strong wind will be affecting the eastern plains until tonight. Gusts of up to 35-40 MPH are possible. Places like Glasgow, Jordan, and Glendive could see a quick burst of snow through the morning hours as well.

The wind has died down off the Rocky Mountain front and all of western Montana today and will stay calm through tomorrow. But we could see strong wind return Friday and into the weekend.

Tomorrow starts our warming trend across the state. High pressure builds into the region and will assist in raising our temperatures into the 50s and 60s. Most of central Montana will be mostly clouds tomorrow as some moist upper-level flow will move in from the west. There will be no precipitation.

On Friday some locations around the state could meet or exceed the 70 degree mark. We will return to partly cloudy skies. There is a possibility of some early morning showers that quickly move from west to east across the state, but so significant accumulation is expected. Later on in the afternoon, it is looking increasingly likely that thunderstorms will pop in the southwestern mountains. A few of the storms may be on the stronger side. Check back tomorrow for a more in depth look at what we can expect out of these storms.

Joslin Nufer Rain shower near Glasgow yesterday that was producing virga, a weather phenomena where rain evaporates before it hits the ground.

Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest weekend so far this year. A small chance of thunderstorms exists in southern portions of the state, but most locations will stay dry. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s.

Next week, a low pressure system moves into the northern Rockies that will bring some thunderstorms along a cold front Monday afternoon and evening. Tuesday looks to be a very wet day across the state, with a wintry mix falling for much of the day. Temperatures will be much below average by the middle of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 78° (2023)

Low: 12° (1929)

AVG: 55/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 78° (2023)

Low: 6° (1935)

AVG: 53/29

Have a good Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx