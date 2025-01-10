Heavy Mountain Snow This Weekend

Windy conditions in the plains and valley inversion will continue for most of the day today. A cold front will move through tonight and regulate the state in terms of temperature and wind. We will all return to highs in the 30s with breezy conditions tomorrow.

Highs today will be a mixed bag. It'll be warmer in the plain with a Chinook Wind. Highs could approach the mid-40s in Great Falls, Lewistown, and Roundup. Helena won't become breezy until later tonight.

MTN Snow totals through Sunday afternoon.

Snow begins to fall today and lasts through the weekend. The highest potential for impactful snowfall seems to be in the Little Belt, Highwood, Bears Paw, and Snowy Mountains, where totals could reach 1-2 feet. Lower elevations look to receive a trace to about a couple of inches, but upslope potential in the plains could lead to more than that in places like Great Falls.

Snow will stick around for the weekend before drier conditions return next week. carrying temperatures return heading into the middle of January. The plains will be warm and windy while valleys will be colder and dealing with inversions.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, Central Pondera Counties, and Northern High Plains until noon Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Northern Sweet Grass, Southern Wheatland, and Melville Foothills until midnight Friday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 4 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Bears Paw, Highwood, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for much of southeast Montana, including the Big Horn and Pryor Mountains from late Friday until Sunday morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from midnight Friday until 5 AM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 6 AM Sunday until 5 AM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Gallatin and Meagher County Valleys from Midnight Friday until 5 AM Sunday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 60 (1953)

Low: -31 (1888)

AVG: 32/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (1933)

Low: -27 (1909)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Thursday!

