Heavy Precipitation Totals In Parts of Southern Montana Over the Past 24 Hours

Helena and most of north-central Montana were spared from heavy rainfall this weekend, aside from some thunderstorms, but southern Montana is not so lucky. Radar scans near the Beartooth Foothills estimate that over 5 inches of water have fallen in some isolated spots over the past day.

The storm system causing these issues will continue to move rapidly towards the south and east throughout the day.

A few isolated showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm will form in the mountains of southwest Montana this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front moves from northwest to southeast tomorrow, ushering in the return of moisture to much of the state. This system is looking less impactful overall when it comes to precipitation totals. Mostly rain showers should be expected, but a couple of thunderstorms could form in the afternoon. It will also be very windy as the front passes through.

A ridge of high pressure builds into the western United States by Thursday. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s on Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, most of the state will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will occur, with a decrease in the wind.

The next storm system looks to move into Montana by the late weekend and into early next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and the Centennial Mountains until noon Monday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains until 6 PM Monday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until midnight Monday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for northwestern Carbon, southern Stillwater and central Sweet Grass until 12:45 PM Monday

A FLOOD WATCH continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, Crazy Mountains, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Paradise Valley, Red Lodge Foothills, and Southeastern Carbon until Monday afternoon

A FLOOD WATCH continues for the Bighorn Canyon, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, and Southern Big Horn until Monday evening

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills, and Red Lodge Foothills until 6 PM Monday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 4 PM Monday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (2018)

Low: 10 (1907)

AVG: 61/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (1987)

Low: 13 (1907)

AVG: 59/33

Have a great Monday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN