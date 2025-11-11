Helena is warmer than northern Florida this morning

Downslope winds are keeping temperatures warmer than normal, while the eastern half of the county feels more like Montana. The winds begin to calm down this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain on the milder side throughout most of the week, with highs in the 50s and low 60s, and lows in the 30s.

Another cold front will make its way into our area Friday morning, bringing a little more shower activity back to the forecast. High temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s and 50s heading into the weekend.

Another storm system will impact the state early next week, bringing rain and snow showers and even cooler air with it.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for the Missoula/northern Bitterroot Valleys until 11 AM Tuesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1990)

Low: -14 (1911)

AVG: 45/24

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (2016)

Low: -16 (1911)

AVG: 45/25

