Here we go Again: Windy Conditions this Week

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake through 9 PM tonight.

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains through 8 AM Wednesday.

A FLOOD WATCH continues for the Clarks Fork Tributary of the Yellowstone River through Wednesday morning.

Two separate strong wind events will be the highlight of this weeks forecast. Along with the wind, dry and warm conditions dominate the 7-day forecast.

A gusty start to June continues with win of over 40 MPH possible today across much of western Montana. Wind alerts are not needed at this time, but conditions will continue to be monitored over the coming days.

Today's temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with clearing skies over the morning hours. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible this afternoon, especially in the north-central plains.

MTN A small area of severe weather will affect eastern Montana today. A low risk for damaging wind and small hail is in place.

Tomorrow will likely be one of the warmest days of the week. Helena will reach a high in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies dominate the state.

We will stay sunny and in the 70s and 80s through Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms return on Friday with a weekend cool-down to accompany them.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1956)

Low: 30 (1999)

AVG: 73/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 96 (1918)

Low: 31 (1999)

AVG: 71/45

Have a great start to the week!

