High Pressure Keeps Montana Dry and Warm

An overall quiet weather day will take place today. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s around the state with mostly sunny skies. A ridge of high pressure is building over the western United States that will keep the next few days similar to today.

If you haven't seen the planetary alignment yet, I highly suggest taking out the telescope and trying to spot 7 planets in our night sky! The next few nights should be mostly clear, just bring a jacket. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Minor flooding will be a concern moving forward with the warming temperatures, especially in north-central and northeast Montana. Creeks and streams can overflow their banks with rapid snowmelt in this region.

The Chinook wind will pick back up once again tomorrow with a passing disturbance to the northeast. Gusts of 40-50 MPH seem likely for much of the plains.

We are in store for a beautiful end to the week and weekend. High temperatures will climb into the 50s for most, with some isolated spots even hitting 60! Helena will be slightly cooler due to minor inversions.

At the beginning of next week, a cyclone off the Pacific coast will make its way inland, bringing in moisture. This will combine with a colder air mass moving southeast through Canada to make for a soggy and snowy Monday and Tuesday.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Blaine, Chouteau, Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Pondera, Teton and Toole Counties until 10 PM Wednesday

A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum, Phillips, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley and Wibaux Counties until 2 PM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 68 (1950)

Low: -29 (1890)

AVG: 41/19

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1950)

Low: -25 (1917)

AVG: 40/17

Have a magnificent Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

