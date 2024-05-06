High Wind Warnings Issued for Gusts of up to 60 MPH Today and Tomorrow

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for much of the state east of the Continental Divide through tomorrow night.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for south-central Montana from late tonight through late tomorrow night.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from 12 PM today through 12 AM Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for East Glacier and the northern Rocky Mountain Front from 12 PM today through 12 AM Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the mountains of southwest Montana south of I-90 through 12 PM today.

Gusts of up to 60 MPH are possible today and tomorrow for much of the state, including Helena, as a stubborn low pressure system sticks around for the beginning of the work week.

We are in store for some serious wind across the state today and tomorrow. A tight pressure gradient will form between the center of low in eastern Montana and the Rocky Mountain front that will cause extreme down-sloping winds gusting at or near 60 MPH for much of the state today. Sustained winds of 20-40 MPH are not out of the equation.

It would be a very long list to name out every location included in the High Wind Watches and Warnings, so see the image below.

MTN Wind Alerts will last through tomorrow for most locations.

Accompanying the wind will be some heavy rain and thunderstorms in the eastern half of the state today. These showers and storms are already ongoing and will last all day today. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the state.

The west will stay mostly dry due to the very strong down-sloping winds. Descending air acts as an atmospheric stabilizer, therefore keeping shower activity to a minimum. I cannot rule out a few rain/snow showers over the western mountains.

The center of low actually will backtrack a little westward tomorrow, allow heavy precipitation to reach central and western portions of the state by tomorrow afternoon. Heavy snow is expected for central mountain ranges like the Little Belt's and Snowy's, where feet of snow are possible. A lot of rain will fall in the north-central plains and even the Helena Valley will pick up some much needed moisture.

MTN What the radar may look like at midnight tomorrow night.

Temperatures will cool into the 40s for highs tomorrow.

The rain will continue overnight tomorrow and into the day on Wednesday. Snow is possible briefly overnight in elevations around 4,000 feet. Overnight temperatures will be near or below freezing for much of the state. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the lower to mid 40s.

MTN Feet of snow possible in the central mountain ranges and Glacier National Park.

A drying and warming trend will begin on Thursday with the low finally moving out east and high pressure building in to the region. This sets up a beautiful weekend with 70s returning. Mostly sunny skies will dominate as well.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 90° (1966)

Low: 23° (1996)

AVG: 63/38

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 88° (1928)

Low: 23° (1919)

AVG: 62/35

