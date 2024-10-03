High wind watch extended to cover most of Montana for Friday night

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for western Montana from Friday night until Saturday morning

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for eastern Montana from Friday night until Saturday afternoon

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for southwest and south-central Montana from Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued more high wind watches that now affect most of the state. Wind gusts up to 70 MPH are possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

A Pacific front will start to slide into the picture on Friday, however, most places will be very warm and dry during the daytime out ahead of the front. Expect highs in the 80s. a few showers are possible west of the Continental Divide in the afternoon and evening.

Once the front reaches the divide by Friday night, the wind will greatly increase out of the west. A light rain shower or two is possible in Helena and Great Falls as the front passes over, but no significant rainfall is expected. Higher elevations could even see some light snow.

Saturday will be cooler and overall windier. But wind will decrease going into the later afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the 60s.

Almost all of next week will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s for the whole state. Long-term models are not hinting at any moisture until next weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (2011)

Low: 18 (1999)

AVG: 65/39

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (1943)

Low: 17 (1999)

AVG: 64/37

Have a great Thursday!

