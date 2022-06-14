Historic Flooding, Heavy Snow, Powerful Wind, & 90-100 Degrees

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for much of south-central Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Glacier Region and the Rocky Mountain Front.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for much of central and northern Montana.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for north-central and northeast Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the mountains of central Montana and the southern Rocky Mountain Front.

Wow there is so much going on across Montana, and so much diversity with the weather. Of course there is historic flooding from Yellowstone down through most of south-central Montana. Flooding in some areas is at an all-time high. There have been several towns evacuated and several high water rescues in that part of the state. Some areas of southwest and northwest Montana are experiencing flooding as well, just not as bad. With above average snowpack and additional rain will mean flooding will continue to impact areas of Montana for days. More rain, mountain snow and powerful wind will spread across the state tonight, Tuesday and into Wednesday. A strong area of low pressure will create different kinds of storminess in different areas of Montana. Heavy snow will fall in the Glacier region, with Marias Pass, Kings Hill Pass, Rogers Pass and even Flescher Pass picking up snow. The worst will be over Marias Pass and in the Glacier area, but snow will fly down the Continental Divide and in the Little Belt and Big Belt Mountains. Areas of rain will spread across the western and central areas through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for most of central and western Montana, 60s for eastern areas, but 30s in the mountains where there will be snow. Strong wind will howl all day long with most areas seeing at least 50mph gusts. The Rocky Mountain Front could have gusts up to 80mph. Rain and mountain snow will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain and the strongest wind will shift east through the morning hours to central and eastern Montana, but areas such as Cut Bank, Great Falls and Helena will clear out nicely and warm up to around 70. The last bit of rain will move out of northeast Montana late on Wednesday evening. Thursday will be a much needed beautiful day across the state. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 under mostly sunny skies. It will be a day to clean up and catch your breath before the next round of weather moves in. Friday will be a summer scorcher as temperatures warm into the 80s and 90s, with a few 100s in eastern Montana. This will be the hottest day so far in 2022. Hot temperatures will melt more mountain snow, so fast moving cold water will continue in most rivers and creeks. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop late on Friday. The heat and thunderstorm threat will continue this weekend. Highs on Saturday will range from the 80s and 90s west, to the 100s east. Isolated thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will have more scattered thunderstorms with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s. Monday will be cooler with widespread showers and strong wind. Highs will be back down in the 60s and 70s.

There's a lot going on across the state. Please use caution around the high waters and give plenty of room for first responders.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist