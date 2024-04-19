Hold on to Your Hats! Gusty Wind Expected on Sunday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for East Glacier and parts of the Rocky Mountain Front from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake through 6 PM Today.

One more day of cold temperatures leads to a warming weekend, but very strong winds already have portions of the Rocky Mountain Front under a High Wind Watch for Sunday.

Oh boy, it was chilly out across the state this morning. "Feels-like" temperatures down in the single digits for a lot of areas out in in north-central portions of the state. Aside from some isolated light snow showers in places like Cut Bank, Great Falls, and Lewistown today, the state will be dry and cold. Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s today.

MTN Windy conditions continue out east. Plenty of cloud cover keeping temperatures down in the north. Highs in the 40s dominate the southwest

High Pressure builds in tomorrow that will clear the cloud cover and most of the state will welcome sunny skies and warming temperatures. We will warm into the 50s and a light east wind. It will be the best day of the weekend.

On Sunday, a cold front pushes through western Montana in the late morning and early afternoon hours bringing some scattered rain showers. behind the front a west wind will develop. This wind will be very strong with gusts over over 60 mph. This has already prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind watch for the northern portion of the Rocky Mountain Front. I expect strong gusty winds across much of the state, but the strongest will be concentrated from Cut Bank to as far south as Helena.

MTN Strong wind will continue through the day on Sunday for western parts of the state.

A bit of a northwest flow behind the low keeps us from warming on Monday. Some showers will develop on the backside of the low as it exits the region and could reach as far west as the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Towards the middle of next week. We will warm to around 70 degrees once again before another front marches through the state with some thunderstorm activity.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 85° (1962)

Low: 7° (1951)

AVG: 58/33

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 83° (1962)

Low: 6° (1951)

AVG: 56/30

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

