Hot and smokey weekend with elevated fire concerns

A hot and dry weekend could induce wildfire growth as several large blazes still burn in our state. That would increase the amount of smoke in southwest Montana.

A ridge of high pressure will dominate our region of the country through the weekend and into early next week, keeping us in the upper 80s to low 90s for our daytime highs.

MTN Current large fires burning across western Montana.

There is a low chance of some thunderstorms within the mountains of southwest Montana on Sunday due to a small disturbance moving through. But our overall patterns will stay hot and dry.

Our next real shot at rain comes towards the middle and end of next week. We could even see some higher elevation snow with this system. Low elevations temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (2022)

Low: 30 (1956)

AVG: 77/47

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1980)

Low: 27 (1929)

AVG: 76/45

