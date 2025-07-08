Hot Then Not

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for parts of north-central Montana through Wednesday evening.

Wednesday will be another scorcher with temperatures topping out in the 90s to around 100 but a cooldown is coming. Fire danger will stay high as well and parts of the state could be looking at a RED FLAG WARNING. But the pattern for the rest of July could be like this with temperatures getting hot but not staying hot for long as Canadian cold fronts bring the temps back down with a chance of moisture too. Wednesday will have highs in the 90s, gusts to 30-35mph, low humidity and isolated thunderstorms. A few isolated thunderstorms could impact the Helena and Great Falls areas later in the day. Just as the heat really gets going, a cold front will move through the state on Thursday with increasing clouds and showers/storms. Highs will range from the 60s around Cut Bank and East Glacier, to the 70s to around 80 elsewhere. Showers and thunderstorms will be more concentrated across the plains, but a few could move down off the Continental Divide. While lightning strikes are possible, a wetting rain is also possible. Temperatures on Thursday night could get down into the 40s. Friday will be sunny with the exception of a few departing clouds and showers across eastern Montana. Highs will be comfortable in the 70s to mid 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny and dry with highs heating back up into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday with increasing wind. But then another one of those cooldowns are likely around Monday into Tuesday.

Stay cool,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist