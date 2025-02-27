Ice Jamming Up Some Rivers

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and down the Continental Divide through Thursday.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for north-central and northeast Montana through Thursday

A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the Yellowstone River at Glendive.

Much warmer temperatures after that extended period of historic cold has produced favorable conditions for minor flooding and ice jams. A sizeable area of Montana continues under a FLOOD ADVISORY for rising water do to snowmelt. Low lying and poor drainage areas, creeks and streams are seeing high water. The next several days will have mild temperatures during the day with more snow melting. The ground is frozen so the water is not soaking into the soil. There will be more areas of minor flooding and a buildup of water potentially over the next several days. Overnight temperatures will drop below the freezing point most nights which will slow the melt but also create slippery spots in the mornings, so watch out. Thursday will start out mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with lighter wind. Highs will again reach the 40s and 50s. March begins on Saturday and the weekend looks beautiful as high pressure builds across the West. Skies will be mostly sunny to clear with highs in the 40s to as warm as near 60. The wind will not be strong at all. The first storm of March will hit after the weekend as widespread snow returns Monday into Tuesday. Right now accumulation looks light, on the order of 1-3" with as much as 6" in the mountains.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist