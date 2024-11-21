Ice, rain, and snow over the next few days

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Glacier Park Region until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Polson, Flathead Valley, Flathead Lake, and Mission Valley, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and Lower Clark Fork Region until 11 AM this morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Helena Valley; Meagher County Valleys from 5 AM Friday until 11 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains from 5 AM Friday until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the southern Rocky Mountain Front from 11 PM tonight until 11 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Northern High Plains; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Southern High Plains; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County; Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine from 5 AM Friday until 11 PM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

MTN Possible ice accumulations through Saturday night.

A wintry mix will begin to impact western Montana today. Freezing rain will likely develop overnight to make travel difficult tomorrow morning. We will see the conversion to snow on Saturday.

Today, some showers will be around the higher elevations—a mix of rain and snow with mostly cloudy to overcast conditions. Highs will reach the 40s for most of the state, but a front north of Great Falls will keep the Hi-Line near or below the freezing mark.

More widespread precipitation is expected tomorrow with freezing rain in valleys and the plains in the morning. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s as the Canadian front pushes south.

I predict the rain/freezing rain to covert to snow in the Helena area on Saturday. We could be looking at a couple of inches of accumulation.

Next week starts dry but very cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits to teens. Thanksgiving is trending on the colder side as well.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1904)

Low: -18 (1946)

AVG: 40/21

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (1917)

Low: -20 (1946)

AVG: 42/22

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN