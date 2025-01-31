Impactful Snowstorm Coming Early Next Week

Snow showers return to the Rocky Mountain Front and much of higher elevation of western Montana today. Most of the Front will receive about 5-10 inches of snow Friday into early Sunday.

Strong wind will begin once again today and last into tomorrow. Gusts of 60 to 75 MPH are possible for a good chunk of central Montana

Valley inversions will also break down on Friday into Saturday, allowing cities like Helena, Butte, Bozeman, and Missoula to warm into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Unsettled weather sticks around through next week. An atmospheric river setup is trending more likely over southwest Montana. Impactful snow totals can be expected with a pattern like this. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for almost every mountain range in the western half of the state for Sunday and Monday. Feet of snow for the mountains, with a possibility of over 6" in the lower elevations.

Along with the snow, another arctic air outbreak will occur next week. Highs will be in the single digits and teens, while lows will be below zero. These cold conditions will last well into next week.

MTN Possible snow totals through early Tuesday morning. Much of southern Montana is in the target zone for potentially heavy snowfall.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for northwest Beaverhead County until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains from 5 PM Friday until 5 PM Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Flathead Valley, Polson, Mission Valley, and Flathead Lake from 11 AM Friday until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Essex, Polebridge, Bad Rock Canyon, Marias Pass, and Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake from 11 AM Friday until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Polebridge, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Flathead Valley, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Essex, Polson, Flathead Lake, Bad Rock Canyon, Marias Pass, and Mission Valley from 11 AM Friday until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Evaro Hill, and Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron from 11 AM Friday until 11 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Dixie, Elk City, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Pierce, Elk River, Lolo Pass, and Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass from 11 AM Friday until 5 PM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, and Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon from 11 AM Friday until 5 PM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula from 5 PM Friday until 5 PM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, MacDonald Pass, Homestake Pass, Georgetown Lake, and Butte from 5 PM Friday until 5 PM Saturday

An AVALANCHE WATCH has been issued for The Selkirk, West and East Cabinet, Purcell, and Bitterroot Mountains - Silver Valley above 4,000 feet from 6 PM Friday until 6 PM Saturday

An AVALANCHE WATCH has been issued for on and below steep slopes in Glacier National Park, the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead Range from 6 PM Friday until 6 PM Saturday

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from 8 PM Thursday until 9 PM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Northern High Plains from 11 PM Friday evening until 8 PM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, Cascade County below 5000ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 11 PM Friday until 8 PM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Northern Sweet Grass from 11 AM Friday until 11 AM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Madison River Valley from noon Friday until 6 PM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Northwest Beaverhead County from Saturday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front from Saturday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Highwood, Little Belt, Judith, and Snowy Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, and Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains from Saturday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from Saturday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from Friday afternoon until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Polebridge, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Flathead Valley, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Essex, Polson, Flathead Lake, Bad Rock Canyon, Marias Pass, and Mission Valley from Sunday morning until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley from Friday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Flathead Valley, Polson, Mission Valley, and Flathead Lake from Sunday mornign until Tuesday evening

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Essex, Polebridge, Bad Rock Canyon, Marias Pass, and Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake from Sunday morning until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Evaro Hill, and Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron from Sunday monring until Tuesday evening

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Dixie, Elk City, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Pierce, Elk River, Lolo Pass, and Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass from Saturday evening until Tuesday evening

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1992)

Low: -42 (1893)

AVG: 34/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1992)

Low: -38 (1893)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great weekend!

MTN