In love with the Valentine's Day forecast

Aside from mountain snow near and west of the Divide, Valentine's Day looks to be a warmer and drier day with highs in the 40s and 50s. Snow is on the way next week.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH: Gusty winds continue in the plains. Winds will approach 50 MPH near the Rocky Mountain Front, especially in the morning. Highs will also reach the 40s and low 50s. Expect cloud cover to increase throughout the day.

VALENTINE'S DAY: We will still have above-normal temperatures on Saturday, but with a little more cloud cover. Highs will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s. There will be some rain and snow in the mountains of northwest Montana and the Continental Divide. Most of the lower elevations will be dry. I can't rule out some showers developing around the Helena area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH: Moisture will continue to stream into northwest Montana, bringing snow to the higher terrain. Isolated showers may bring some rain and snow east of the divide as well. We will start the day mostly cloudy, but some sun will come through in the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but still above average in the 40s and low 50s.

PRESIDENT'S DAY: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer. Most areas will reach the 50s for highs. Rain and snow will move in late Monday night.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: A strong trough will move into Montana on Tuesday, quickly dropping snow levels. Widespread snow will fall through most of Tuesday. Significant mountain snow is expected, with accumulating snow likely in the lower elevations. Colder and a snowy pattern will last through most of next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (2015)

Low: -28 (1936)

AVG: 37/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (2015)

Low: -34 (1936)

AVG: 36/15

