Insane Wind Chills to Continue Through Wednesday

Dangerous wind chills continue today and into tomorrow morning. Frostbite can occur in wind chills from -40 to -60 in less than 10 minutes, which is what is expected for a good chunk of central and eastern Montana tomorrow morning.

Our snowstorm begins to move out of the state today. By this afternoon, most locations will be dry aside from a few isolated showers. We will have clearing skies and dry conditions by tomorrow.

A small disturbance will bring more light snow west of the Divide on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Light snow accumulations of 1-2" in lower elevations of western Montana are expected. The plains should stay mainly dry.

Warmer air is on the way towards the end of this week. But it comes in the form of a warming wind. This means several days of blowing snow will impact many locations in north-central Montana. A winter storm watch has been issued along the Rocky Mountain Front for ground blizzard conditions Wednesday through Friday.

By the end of the week, Most if not all cities in Montana will be back up above normal temperatures.

The 40s and 50s for highs return next week. We should round out the month of February on a warmer note.

Weather Alerts:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Helena Valley; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Missouri Headwaters; Gallatin Valley; Northwest Beaverhead County; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains until 11 AM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Musselshell; Northern Stillwater; Northern Park; Golden Valley; Northern Big Horn; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Southern Big Horn; Northern Sweet Grass; Bighorn Canyon; Northern Carbon; Melville Foothills; Northeastern Yellowstone; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Beartooth Foothills, Paradise Valley, Red Lodge Foothills, and Southeastern Carbon until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Treasure, Northern Rosebud, Powder River, and Southern Rosebud until 5 PM Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until 5 PM Tuesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for the Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, Western and Central Chouteau County, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, and Fergus County below 4500ft until noon Wednesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for all of northeast Montana until 11 AM Wednesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Carter, Custer, and Fallon Counties until noon Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap, Treasure, Northern Rosebud, and Powder River until noon Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade County below 5000ft, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap until noon Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Musselshell; Treasure; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Powder River; Golden Valley; Red Lodge Foothills; Northern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Judith Gap; Southern Big Horn; Southeastern Carbon; Northern Sweet Grass; Bighorn Canyon; Northern Carbon; Melville Foothills; Northeastern Yellowstone; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone until noon Wednesday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Snowy and Judith Mountains until noon Wednesday

A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for the Ennis Lions Club Park, in Ennis, MT until noon Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from Thursday afternoon until Friday night

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains from Wednesday night until Friday night

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Eastern Glacier National Park and adjacent foothills and plains from Wednesday night until Friday night

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1930)

Low: -24 (1942)

AVG: 38/18

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1930)

Low: -35 (1936)

AVG: 37/15

