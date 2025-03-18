Instability Snow Showers Moving Through Western Montana

Snow showers are moving across western Montana this evening as a disturbance exits the region. Some of these showers will sometimes produce heavy snowfall rates, 0.5" an hour. So use caution when driving over mountain passes.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day. Highs will approach 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

A pair of storm systems will affect the state Thursday and late Friday into Saturday. The first will bring early morning snow along a cold front. Instability snow showers will form in the afternoon. Then for the early weekend, another system brings some snow down to lower elevations. Accumulation will be little to none. Mountains could see a few inches.

Some warmer spring-like weather is on tap. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s statewide with a few showers about, but no large-scale system come in until the end of next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Bighorn Canyon, southern Big Horn, Carter, Powder River, and southern Rosebud until midnight Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for northern Rosebud until midnight Tuesday

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the mountains around Cooke City, West Yellowstone, and Island Park until 6 AM Wednesday

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the Centennial Mountains near Island Park and the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone until 6 AM Wednesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (2017)

Low: -13 (1943)

AVG: 49/25

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 75 (2017)

Low: -16 (1965)

AVG: 47/23

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

