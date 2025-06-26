Isolated severe storms before a drier end to the week

There is a marginal risk for severe weather across a good chunk of Montana today. Isolated severe storms could pop up this afternoon, so make sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings if they are issued. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a mostly cloudy day.

There will be a few remaining showers in the morning tomorrow, but expect drier conditions to take hold in western Montana beginning tomorrow afternoon and lasting through early next week. Highs warm into the 80s and 90s by Monday.

Thunderstorms return to the forecast by Tuesday next week. Several small-scale disturbances make their way into Montana in the middle to later part of the week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (2017)

Low: 37 (1999)

AVG: 78/51

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1919)

Low: 36 (2011)

AVG: 76/48

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN