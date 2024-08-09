Isolated to Scattered Showers and Storms for the Weekend

A small disturbance makes its way through the state on Saturday that will bring thunderstorm activity to western Montana. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

There will be some showers and an isolated thunderstorm in southwest Montana today, mainly south of I-90. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s. The eastern plains will have a beautiful day with highs in the mid 70s and sunny skies.

There will be more widespread thunderstorm activity on Saturday, as a small disturbance moves in from the west. Storms will begin forming in the early afternoon and last into the early evening hours. A few of these storms could pack some gustier winds.

The disturbance will continue its way through eastern Montana on Sunday with rain showers expected. We could have a couple of thunderstorms pop along the Rocky Mountain Front. We will warm back up into the low to mid 80s.

Next week, we will have hit and miss storm chances almost everyday. There will be a larger upper-level piece of energy that enters Montana late next week into next weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1940)

Low: 39 (1995)

AVG: 87/55

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1936)

Low: 38 (1893)

AVG: 86/52

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

