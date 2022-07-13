Issues with Storms & Heat

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues through Wednesday evening.

Yet another day with strong to severe thunderstorms here in the state. While these storms are producing lightning which is a wildfire threat, they also are producing some significant rain. There is a low chance that large hail, damaging wind and torrential rain accompany some storms. However, this does not look like the intensity of storms that hit last week. Thursday will drier with a few isolated storms over the southern part of the state closer to I-90. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 80s and 90s. Friday will have a few isolated storms through the afternoon and evening, and highs climb back in the 90s. This weekend will be very hot with highs in the 90s to around 100. Saturday will be a dry day but there will be a few isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday will be hot, dry and windy, and likely a Red Flag Warning day. Tuesday and Wednesday could also be hot, dry and windy. Any wildfires or lightning strike smolderings could take off very quickly in these conditions. Please use caution not to spark a fire.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist