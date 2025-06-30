It will be hot heading into July

It's going to be a hot start to the week. Highs will range from the upper 80s to even low 100s through Wednesday. The heat will break down heading into the end of the week and the weekend with several rounds of thunderstorms moving through.

Today will be dry with minimal clouds in the entire state. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tomorrow, some showers and thunderstorms will move into southwest Montana, but most of the moisture stays south of I-90. Highs reach the 90s for most locations.

More widespread activity is expected on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Areas in the plains will reach the upper 90s to even low 100s. Western Montana will be cooler with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Afternoon thunderstorms will last through the end of the week, including the Fourth of July, but temperatures return to near-normal.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 100 (2021)

Low: 34 (1949)

AVG: 80/52

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1990)

Low: 36 (1995)

AVG: 78/48

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN