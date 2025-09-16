Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
It's a soggy morning, but drier weather will move in soon

Over half an inch of rain has fallen in Helena in the last two days
Daybreak Weather Forecast (9/16/25)
Posted

A slow-moving storm system finally exits our area beginning today, but some isolated showers are still possible this afternoon as cloud cover decreases.

Highs today will only reach the 60s and 70s in western Montana. Colder air will be in place south of I-90.

Showers and thunderstorms will be concentrated in eastern Montana tomorrow, while mostly sunny skies can be expected near the Helena area.

We will be in a slow warming pattern over the course of the workweek, topping off in the low 80s by Friday.

A series of cold front blasts through over the weekend, bringing some isolated showers and thunderstorms as well as some wind.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains until midnight Tuesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 92 (2009)
Low: 27 (1965)
AVG: 73/45

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 91 (2009)
Low: 27 (1985)
AVG: 72/43

