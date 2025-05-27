It's Getting Hot in Here

Warm weather moved in over Memorial Day Weekend and temperatures will stay warm and even get hotter next weekend. It's been a beautiful stretch of weather after what has been a wet and cool May. The current pattern will allow for the warm air to stick around with only a few thunderstorms through the week into the weekend. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s to around 80. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through the western part of the state in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will continue working across the state Thursday night into Friday. Friday will be mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a bit of a gusty wind over the plains. Saturday is the final day of May and get ready for some heat. Most of the state will have highs in the 80s and low 90s, making it the hottest day so far this year. It will be dry and breezy, so watch the fire danger. Sunday is June 1st, the beginning of meteorological summer. Highs will be in the 80s with still some 90s across eastern Montana. A weak cold front will kick off a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. This is the beginning of a bigger storm that will bring widespread rain, cooler temperatures and mountain snow to the state from Monday through Wednesday. The June swoon will move in early this year.

