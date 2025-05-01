It's Gonna Be May! A Wild Weather Rollercoaster Over the Next Few Days

A weak cold front moves from northwest to southeast in the plains tomorrow. That will keep some isolated showers around and temperatures close to today's. Western Montana warms into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday will be a wonderful day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s have sunny skies, and a ridge of high pressure builds over western North America.

The Helena area looks great for the Vigilante Day Parade! The festivities start at noon and will be under sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s throughout the parade.

Saturday will even be a couple of degrees warmer, with several communities approaching or possibly breaking record daily highs for May 3rd. Most areas will reach the low 80s.

Thunderstorms return on Sunday, with a few of them potentially being on the stronger side. Gusty wind and hail are possible with some of the storms that roll through in the afternoon, ahead of the cold front.

We will see the conversions to a rain/snow mix on Monday morning. Snow levels drop to about 5-6 thousand feet. Dry and warm weather returns swiftly by Tuesday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from noon Thursday to 8 PM Thursday.

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 84 (2023)

Low: 20 (1954)

AVG: 62/37

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 83 (2000)

Low: 12 (2009)

AVG: 60/33

Have a great last day of April!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN