July Was a Scorcher, and the First Few Days of August Will be Too

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for south central and southeast Montana from noon Friday to 9 PM Friday.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM Friday.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region and Lower Clark Fork Region from noon Friday to 9 PM Saturday.

For two and a half weeks in the middle of July, high temperatures were at or above 93°. A brief heatwave will start out August, but relief is on the way next week with cooler temperatures and rain.

Today will be very hot and dry. Most locations will range from the low to upper 90s. Sunny skies will stick around all day.

Extreme heat returns Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in eastern Montana will be in the mid 100s. Isolated spots in western Montana, like Helena, could hit the triple digits. Most will be in the upper 90s. Heat alerts have been issued in advance.

MTN Heat warnings across the state in place for Friday and Saturday.

A wetter and cooler pattern is looking more likely for next week. A cold front will slowly advance from the north over the course of the weekend. By Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around every afternoon through the middle of next week. Most rainfall seems to be concentrated in north-central Montana.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2022)

Low: 42 (1995)

AVG: 89/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2022)

Low: 38 (1999)

AVG: 87/53

Happy August!

