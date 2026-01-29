Just a few snowflakes

This January is tied for the eighth driest on record in Helena, and we are unlikely to see any meaningful precipitation until at least the second week of February.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29TH: Most areas will be in the 40s, but some locations in more wind-prone areas could be near the upper 40s. Some light snow will develop along the stationary boundary in northeast Montana. Around an inch or two may accumulate around the Glasgow area. There may be an isolated shower in the mountains by the late afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30TH: Expect a day similar to Thursday near the Helena and Great Falls areas, aside from a little more cloud cover. Eastern Montana will dry out. Stronger winds will begin to pick up Friday night, gusting to about 60 MPH near the Rocky Mountain Front. A few rain and snow showers will come through in the late afternoon and evening, with accumulation staying very light to nothing at all. There could be up to 0.02 inches of ice on the ground in northeast Montana due to freezing rain.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31ST: This will be one of the warmest days of the week for many. Above-freezing temperatures spread into eastern Montana with gustier winds. Highs will reach the 50s to the east of the Continental Divide. It will be a partly to mostly sunny day.

Saturday morning will be the windiest, with gusts approaching 60 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind in Helena could gust to around 30 MPH.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31ST: Minor inversions will develop in the valleys of western Montana with highs in the 40s, but the plains will still reach the 50s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST: Warmer and drier weather into the beginning of February. Highs toward the end of next week could be in the 60s.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1962)

Low: -32 (1916)

AVG: 34/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (2024)

Low: -41 (1916)

AVG: 36/15

