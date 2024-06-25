Kicking Off a Stormy Stretch

After a glorious summer's day on Tuesday, monsoon moisture moves in on Wednesday with thunderstorms followed by an even stronger system on Thursday with more storms and possible severe weather. Thunderstorms, wind and much cooler weather will move in through the rest of the workweek. Wednesday will start off sunny but clouds will increase in the morning with scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s. A strong cold front will move through on Thursday with intense thunderstorms. Some of the storms will be severe, containing large hail and damaging wind. These severe storms are more likely in the eastern half of the state through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will range from the 80s east, to the 70s central, to the 60s farther west. Strong west wind on Thursday afternoon could gust up to 40-50mph. Friday will be a rainy day for the Hi-Line and central Montana. A little snow will fall up on the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier National Park. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible around Helena. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, a cooler late June day. Strong west to northwest wind will once again howl. This final weekend of June will start off dry, sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s to around 80. Sunday will feature the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms, and some of that moisture will linger into Monday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist