Last Bit of Snow Before Drier Pattern Next Week

Strong wind impacts the plains today ahead of a cold front that will bring snow and a blast of cold air. Conditions will improve into the weekend and next week.

Gusty wind is expected today for the East Glacier Park area. Gusts up to 75 MPH will last through about 6 PM. Most of the northern high plains will be breezy, but this area will have the strongest winds. Some roadways impacted will be I-15, HWY-89, and HWY-2.

MTN The wind will be gusty across the plains today.

During the last few high wind events, there have been several reports of high-profile vehicles being flipped. Crosswinds can be very dangerous so please consider the forecast if you plan on traveling up to this area of the state.

Mountain valleys like Helena will remain mostly windless until the front approaches early tomorrow morning.

Highs will only reach the upper 20s to mid-30s statewide today. Increasing cloud cover will give way to snow late tonight.

Snow will fall moderate to heavy at times along the cold front. It will begin to impact the Hi-Line late tonight and move to Great Falls around midnight. Helena will start to see impacts early in the morning tomorrow around 3-4 AM. Morning commutes could be slick.

MTN Expected snow for communities across the state fro Friday's snow. There will be some showers remaining on Saturday morning, but most accumulation should be done by then.

Accumulations will be on the lighter side, but a lot of western Montana will see at least a little bit of snow.

Colder air sticks around after the snow. But the state will gradually warm into next week where we are back up into the 30s and 40s by midweek. Drier conditions are taking over for the end of January.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier National Park and adjacent foothills and plains from 9 AM Thursday until 6 PM Thursday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area until 5 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gates of the Mountains, and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass from 11 PM Thursday until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, and Western and Central Chouteau County from 8 PM Thursday until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Highwood, Little Belt, Judith, and Snowy Mountains from 11 PM Thursday until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine from 8 PM Thursday until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills from 5 AM Friday until 8 PM Friday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 56 (1931)

Low: -35 (1989)

AVG: 33/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 63 (2005)

Low: -37 (1969)

AVG: 36/15

