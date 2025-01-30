Last Day of Dryness and Sun Before Snowy February

The Rex Block begins to break down this afternoon. Increasing cloud cover is expected throughout the day, but we will stay dry. The valley inversion in Helena will still be in place. Breezy conditions persist throughout the plains and temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The block fully breaks down Friday, allowing snow showers to return to the Rocky Mountain Front. Most of the Front will receive about 5-10 inches of snow Friday into Sunday.

Valley inversions will also break down on Friday, allowing cities like Helena, Butte, Bozeman, and Missoula to warm into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Unsettled weather sticks around through next week. An atmospheric river setup is trending more likely over southwest Montana. If this is the case, impactful snow totals can be expected. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for almost every mountain range in the western half of the state for Sunday and Monday.

Along with the snow, another arctic air outbreak is likely. Highs will be in the single digits and teens, while lows will be below zero. These cold conditions will last well into next week.

MTN Heavy snow is expected for much of the first week of February.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front from 8 AM Friday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for northwest Beaverhead County from 8 AM Friday until 5 AM Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from 5 PM Friday until 5 AM Sunday

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY continues for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark-Fork Region until 5 AM Friday

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from 8 PM Thursday until 9 PM Saturday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Northern High Plains from Friday evening until Saturday evening

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains from Friday afternoon until Sunday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Northwest Beaverhead County from Saturday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front from Saturday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Highwood, Little Belt, Judith, and Snowy Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, and Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains from Saturday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from Saturday evening until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from Friday afternoon until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Polebridge, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Flathead Valley, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Essex, Polson, Flathead Lake, Bad Rock Canyon, Marias Pass, and Mission Valley from Friday morning until Monday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley from Friday evening until Monday afternoon

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1989)

Low: -37 (1996)

AVG: 34/15

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (2024)

Low: -41 (1916)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great Thursday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

