Last Day of Gusty Wind Before the Weekend

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake through 9 PM today.

Strong west wind continues today under the influence of a surface low to the north. Gusts will be between 30-50 MPH for most locations east of the continental divide, with isolated instances of gusts greater than 50 MPH near the Rocky Mountain Front.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower compared to yesterday. Most communities will still be in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunny skies.

MTN Temperatures have been much warmer than average in Helena since the beginning of June.

Tomorrow, the wind dies down and high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be very similar to that of Wednesdays highs with minimal clouds once again.

A series of two cold fronts push through the state Friday and Saturday. These will bring some hit and miss thunderstorms to the state. and lower temperatures into the 60s and 70s by Sunday. Mountain snow will also be possible, especially on Saturday.

MTN A cold front will bring storms to portions of the state on Saturday.

Fathers Day will be dry with cooler than average temperatures across the region.

Next week will be stormy and cooler, with most of Montana dipping back into the 50s and 60s once again.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (1918)

Low: 33 (1969)

AVG: 73/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1918)

Low: 32 (1969)

AVG: 71/45

