Last day of showers before warmer and drier weather returns

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29TH: A few light rain and snow showers have moved through the Helena area this morning. Afternoon instability with a moist northwest flow will allow more showers and a few thunderstorms to develop, mainly south and west of Great Falls. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30TH: Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler in the morning compared to this morning, with lows dipping to the upper 20s and 30s. Expect drier weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY, MAY 1ST: This will be the warmest day of the week for many. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Some clouds will move in later on in the day, but dry conditions will persist. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 15 MPH.

SATURDAY, MAY 2ND: Warmer weather continues with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A small piece of energy moves into the state, allowing isolated thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon. Storms will be few and far between, so nothing to cancel outdoor weekend plans for. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 MPH.

LONG-TERM FORECAST: Warmer weather continues into the first week of May with mainly dry days aside from Tuesday and Wednesday when a cold front moves through the area.

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WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

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Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 85 (2018)

Low: 10 (1907)

AVG: 61/36

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 87 (1987)

Low: 13 (1907)

AVG: 59/33

MTN