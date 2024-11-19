Late November cold and snow

An atmospheric river is impacting the Pacific Northwest today bringing heavy rain and snow to portions of Washington, Oregon, and California. That moisture will begin to reach western Montana by Wednesday afternoon, culminating in a snow event in Montana this weekend.

Most of our highs will be in the 30s today in the cold air behind yesterday's cold front. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will set in. This is an outlier for the week so enjoy the sun while it is here.

A Canadian cold front will start to push southward Wednesday. This will keep parts of the high plains colder than the rest of the state through the rest of the week. Even though we will technically be in an upper-level ridge, which is usually associated with warmer temperatures, below-to-near-normal highs are expected.

That cold front will reach the base of the mountains and stall out. This will create an enhanced lift and give the surrounding area daily snow chances starting Thursday and lasting the rest of the week.

Highs in Helena will be in the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week, while communities to the north in the plains will be in the 20s and 30s.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (1897)

Low: -15 (1900)

AVG: 41/22

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 71 (1932)

Low: -23 (1921)

AVG: 42/23

Have a great Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN