Late-summer snow targets the mountains of southwest Montana

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Powell, Deer Lodge, Granite, and Silver Bow counties from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for southeast Montana from noon today until 8 PM tonight

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until noon today

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for Beaverhead, Ravalli, Deer Lodge, Granite, and Silver Bow counties until 8 AM tomorrow.

Snow, rain, wind, severe thunderstorms, fire, and smoke. A lot of different weather will be ongoing across the state over the next few days as a potent low pressure system approaches.

Scattered thunderstorms will initiate in western Montana this afternoon to kick off the multi-day rain/snow event. a few of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty wind. Highs will reach the 70s today in the west and the 80s in the east

MTN Current rain projections.

Tomorrow, steady rain will fall across much of the western half of the state. Isolated rain totals from 1-3 inches are possible. 3-6 inches of snow are possible in the Bitterroot, Sapphire, Madison, Gallatin, Absoroka, and Beartooth ranges above 6500 feet.

MTN Current snow projections.

There is also a severe threat for eastern Montana, as of right now, a level 2/5 risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued.

This storm system will drastically improve severe drought conditions across northern Powell and Lewis and Clark counties, as well as mitigating fires in Idaho and Montana, improving air quality.

The weekend will be nice with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with dry conditions, but unsettled weather returns at the beginning of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (1958)

Low: 27 (1890)

AVG: 75/46

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1919)

Low: 29 (1989)

AVG: 74/44

Have a good Wednesday!

