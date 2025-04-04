Leaving Snow in the Rearview for a While

It was very cold Friday morning, with some lows dipping into the single digits and teens, especially in north-central Montana. This afternoon with be on the cooler side as well, with highs only reaching the 40s.
We will be entering a drier and warmer pattern this weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal. Clear to mostly sunny skies can be expected all weekend long with highs in the 50s and 60s.
A cold front enters the state Monday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. But even though next week aside from a few mountain snow showers, we will mainly be dry.
WEATHER ALERTS:
NONE
Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 75 (1987)
Low: 6 (1880)
AVG: 54/30
Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 75 (1960)
Low: 6 (1936)
AVG: 52/28
Joey Biancone
Meteorologist