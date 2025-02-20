Let the Statewide Warming Commence

Warmer air is spilling over the divide this morning. Most communities are 15-40 degrees warmer than yesterday. The warming trend will continue over the next 3 days until temperatures top off in the 40s and 50s.

MTN Significant warming has taken place throughout this morning. As wind continues to increase, temperatures will get warmer.

Blizzard-like conditions are expected to begin today along the northern Rocky Mountain Front in the Browning area. Blowing/drifting snow and near-zero visibility will impact that region for the next few days until sufficient snowmelt occurs, which should be around Saturday.

Blowing snow will also be a concern for most of north-central Montana for at least today and Friday.

With this wind comes warmer air. After a brutal February, most cities will reach the 40s by the weekend—a much-welcome change for much of the state.

After last night's snow, most of the state east of the divide stays predominately dry for the next week. Aside from a few scattered rain/snow showers coming in along a cold front at the beginning of next week.

But with all this warming, expect slushy conditions over the weekend and into next week.

Weather Alerts:

A BLIZZARD WARNING continues for Eastern Glacier National Park and adjacent foothills and plains until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from 5 PM Thursday until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from 5 AM Friday until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cascade County below 5000ft from 5 AM Friday until 5 AM Saturday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for Sheridan County until 10 AM Thursday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for a portion of northeast Montana until 10 AM Thursday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power until 11 AM Thursday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine until 11 AM Thursday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Carter, Custer, and Fallon Counties until noon Thursday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front, and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap from Saturday evening until Sunday evening

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Cascade County below 5000ft from Saturday evening until Sunday evening

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power from Saturday evening until Sunday evening

