Let's Throw it Back to the 80's!

The strongest of the wind is finally over and it will continue to decrease into the weekend. Areas in southwest Montana will feel the heat with temperatures in the 80s lasting into next week.

Today will warm (dare I even say hot?) across the state. The upper 70s to the mid 80s mixed with sunny skies will just make you want to be outdoors all day.

Tomorrow a weak surface cold front advances from Canada through the plains of northern Montana. Though this front will be mostly dry, aside from a few light showers near the Hi-Line, this will keep temperatures out of the 80s for areas north and east of the major mountain chains. The boundary will not be able to breach the mountains and the 80s will be reached in the southwest, including the capital.

MTN Weather conditions across the state tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but vary in temperature due to a weak cold front propping up against the mountains.

That boundary will last throughout Saturday, with more of the same temperatures in store. Mostly sunny conditions will be present once again.

On Sunday, a weak storm system advanced from the west and degrades the weak surface boundary against the mountains, while also bringing some afternoon thunderstorms. This will allow most of the state to warm back into the 80s for the beginning of next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 91 (2016)

Low: 33 (1951)

AVG: 72/47

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (1977)

Low: 32 (2009)

AVG: 70/44

