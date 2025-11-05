Light freezing rain impacting portions of Montana on Wednesday morning

Slick roads are possible this morning as a light glaze of ice could develop as freezing rain along a warm front moves through portions of our state.

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50s today. More rounds of showers will move in overnight along a cold front. Some light snow may fall in the mountains around Helena tonight. Most of the accumulation will be above the pass level.

Wind will pick up for most of the state Thursday and Friday. Gusts up to 65 MPH are possible near the Hi-Line. The Helena Valley will experience windy conditions, with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 MPH.

Another cold front will bring scattered showers on Friday. Some light snow may move into the plains early Saturday morning.

The weekend will feature less wind and rain, with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows dip into the 20s.

A ridge of high pressure builds over the western United States at the beginning of next week. This will allow warmer and drier conditions to take hold.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area from 2 PM Wednesday until noon Thursday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, and the Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine County from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Southwest Phillips County from Thursday morning until Thursday afternoon

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (2020)

Low: -6 (1959)

AVG: 47/26

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1975)

Low: -10 (2003)

AVG: 48/26

