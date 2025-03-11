Light Morning Snow Along the Continental Divide

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for a majority of the state today. A few areas of light rain and snow will continue through the day along and west of the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for most of us.

Tomorrow will be a warm and unsettled day. Most locations will top off in the 50s and 60s. Convective rain showers will form southwest Montana and move northeast through the afternoon. A few lightning strikes are possible. Wind will be increasing in the valleys of southwest Montana. Light rain will move east of Lewistown overnight.

A major weather system with an associated cold front will move through the area on Thursday. Snow squalls are possible in the afternoon as the front pushes eastward. The air will cool going into Friday, with slightly below normal highs expected.

Another front will push into the state late Sunday into Monday, bringing another shot of rain and snow.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (2005)

Low: -16 (1969)

AVG: 46/23

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (1916)

Low: -29 (1932)

AVG: 44/20

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN