Light smoke fills Helena's morning skies

With the warmer temperatures and drier air around the Helena area, the Jericho Mountain Fire saw increased activity yesterday. This produced another dense smoke cloud over Helena. We are seeing some of that smoke settle into the valley this morning. Another hot and dry day today will lead to more activity from that fire. For updates on the Jericho Mountain Fire, visit this link.

Highs will reach the 80s for most of the state with dry weather. Only northeast Montana will have some stray thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be another warm day, but thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon across southwest Montana. A couple of storms may turn severe with strong wind gusts. Highs will still reach the 80s in western Montana. The plains may have air temperatures in the 90s.

A cold front begins to move into the state on Friday. More isolated severe storms or possible, but heavy rain will accompany these storms. Flash flooding will be a concern for a section of the Hi-Line, west of Havre.

This cold front significantly lowers temperatures heading into the first few days of summer. Highs will only reach the 50s and 60s, while lows drop into the 30s. Snow levels drop on Saturday night to between 5000 and 6000 feet. Rainy conditions will affect a lot of the lower-elevation locations.

A warming trend will begin next week with less storm activity.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (2003)

Low: 33 (1949)

AVG: 75/49

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 93 (2003)

Low: 34 (1902)

AVG: 73/46

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN