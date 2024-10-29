Looking Quite Different Soon

Changes are headed to Montana in the form of colder air and significant snow in the mountains, with a chance at some of the first snowflakes of the year in the lower elevations. It's been a warm October and only just recently has it felt more like the time of year. A significant snowstorm hit Wyoming on Tuesday, and it's not long until those flakes fall in Montana. Wednesday will be a pleasant and crisp October day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s to low 50s. Halloween is Thursday and the weather does not look scary at all. Eastern Montana will have sunshine while the western part of the state will have increasing clouds. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, cooling into the 40s around "trick or treat" times. A few snow showers or mixed rain/snow showers are possible later in the evening around Helena and possibly up to Great Falls. West of the Continental Divide will have more shower activity throughout the day. Friday is November 1st and the beginning of a cooler, more active weather trend. Scattered rain and snow showers will move through western and central Montana with highs in the 40s and 50s. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the western mountains, any other areas will see very light precipitation. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with rain and snow showers moving through the state in the afternoon into the night. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. A period of snow is possible through Saturday night into Sunday morning with most of the accumulation in the mountains where a few inches could fall. Don't forget that Saturday night we set the clocks back as Daylight Saving Time ends. Bummer. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Monday might be the coldest day of the season with highs in the 30s and 40s under mostly sunny skies. Another storm will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday which could drop a few inches of snow over the lower elevations. It's coming...

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist