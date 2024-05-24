Magnificent Memorial Day Forecast

A couple more days of showers and storms leads to a gorgeous beginning half of next week, which includes above average temperatures returning for Memorial Day.

MTN Currently, no delays at these major airports. A potent storm system brings severe weather to the plains today, pushing to the east coast by Sunday and Monday, which could cause some travel delays.

Today will be partly cloudy and warm near the capital, a stray shower or storm is possible. Most of the activity will be to the north near the Hi-Line. Temperatures will being warming today into the low to mid 60s for highs.

Another disturbance will cut through the state tomorrow. This one will be weaker and warmer than the previous. Thunderstorms are likely along the cold front in the afternoon for most locations. Temperatures will still be in about the low to mid 60s.

MTN Saturday will be stormy for most of the state.

Sunday will be drier and warmer. A bit of a breeze is possible in western Montana. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Memorial Day is looking wonderful. Mostly sunny conditions with temperatures is the 70s. Bring out the barbecue!

The beginning half on next week is dry and warm. We will reach the 80s on Tuesday. Another disturbance will affect the state on Wednesday with the return of stormy weather.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: N/A

Low: N/A

AVG: 69/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: N/A

Low: N/A

AVG: 67/42

Have a great holiday weekend!

