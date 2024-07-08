Major Heat Dome Moves Our Way This Week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the Lower Clark Fork and Kootenai/Cabinet Regions of Western Montana from 1 PM Tuesday through midnight Friday.

Record breaking heat this past weekend in portions of the western United States moves into Montana over the course of this week, making triple digit temperatures likely in Helena on Wednesday.

I hope everybody enjoyed the holiday weekend. The temperatures will be increasing over the next few days, starting with today. Most of the state will be in the 90s with sunny skies.

MTN A look at the high temperatures across the country on Sunday. Las Vegas set an all-time high temperature record with 120 degrees. 129 degrees was recorded at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.

The high pressure system over the western United States strengthens throughout the week, bringing us temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s for most of the state.

There is a very low chance of a stray shower on Tuesday and Thursday, but our next shot at some isolated thunderstorms won't be until the weekend.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2017)

Low: 39 (1944)

AVG: 84/54

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (1930)

Low: 41 (2004)

AVG: 82/50

