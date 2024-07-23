Major Heat to Last Through Thursday

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for most of the state until 8 AM Wednesday.

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for north-central Montana and the Helena Valley through 9 PM Thursday.

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, West Glacier, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys and the Potomac/Seeley Lake region through 12 AM Wednesday.

An HEAT ADVISORY continues for the Lower Clark Fork and Kootenai/Cabinet Regions of Western Montana through 12 AM Wednesday.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for eastern and south-central Montana from 9 PM Thursday.

An RED FLAG WARNING continues for the East Glacier region through 9 PM Thursday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for north-central and southwest Montana through 9 PM Thursday.

The triple digits will be common throughout the state until Thursday's cold front cools us down to more comfortable conditions. Temperatures in northeast Montana will reach close to 110° on Wednesday.

We will likely hit the 100° mark in Helena today. The only limiting factor will be wildfire smoke being blown in from Oregon. Wildfire smoke can lower temperature by a couple of degrees as it will block dome sunlight. Due to yesterday's thunderstorm west of Helena that produced strong wind, some of the dense smoke was blown away to give us a more clear start to the day.

There will be isolated thunderstorms again today in southwest Montana, but everyone else will stay dry.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day for a majority of Big Sky Country. New daily records will likely be set, especially out east where temperatures will reach close to 110°.

To stay safe during extreme heat:



Drink and pack plenty of water

Wear loose fitting and light colored clothing

Stay close to areas with air-conditioning or fans

Plan Ahead: move outdoor events to a day with cooler temperatures

Scattered thunderstorms will be present through most of the western half of the state tomorrow, bringing mush needed rain to some areas. Lighting straying away from storm cells is a concern for wildfires, however.

Fire danger is also elevated during this period of extreme heat. Hot temperatures combined with low relative humidity and stray lighting strikes could spark new or extend current fires. Make sure you do all you can to prevent human-caused wildfires. Most of the state is under some sort of fire weather alert until Thursday night.

MTN The Blacktail Canyon fire is of great concern for firefighters right now as it has approached private property and prompted evacuation warnings.

Relief from extreme conditions is on the way. A cold front will advance through the state on Thursday and Friday. Behind it will be cooler air dropping temperatures back down to near average for the start of the weekend.

The heat will return at the beginning of next week. Next week is looking dry and very hot once again. We are on pace for a much warmer than average July.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 104 (2003)

Low: 41 (1918)

AVG: 89/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 103 (2003)

Low: 40 (1936)

AVG: 87/53

Stay safe in this heat!

