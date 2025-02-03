Major Montana Snowstorm Underway

The atmospheric river is finally here and will be impacting Montana through Wednesday. Yesterday, light to moderate snow fell for much of southern Montana. Helena received about 2 inches Sunday afternoon and evening.

We are mainly dry for most of the state to start Monday, but this will not last very long. The moisture will head back towards the north through the day today. Consistent snow will fall in Helena and Great Falls tonight through Wednesday morning.

Along with the snow, arctic air has reached Montana and is making for dangerous outdoor conditions. Wind chills are 20-40 below for much of northern and eastern Montana.

MTN Expected snowfall through Wednesday.

Most of the first half of February will be very cold. We will not be above freezing in Helena until at least late next week.

Another smaller-scale snow system will head our way on Friday. Additional light accumulation is expected, mostly in southwest Montana.

WEATHER ALERTS:

Most of the state is under at least one winter weather alert. There are currently over 60 in effect. For the full list, click here...

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1962)

Low: -36 (1996)

AVG: 35/16

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1935)

Low: -35 (1989)

AVG: 36/15

Have a great Monday!

