Major Snow Storm to Impact Much of the State Friday and Saturday

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS are in effect for a majority of the state today.

Our first major winter storm of 2025 is here. Heavy snow will fall for most of the state at all elevations.

Helena will see snow for most of the morning and into the afternoon. Heavier snow seems possible around noon to 1 PM. The line will continue to move to the north and east before stalling out near the Hi-Line later tonight. It is still possible Helena can see a quick transition to freezing rain this afternoon which would coat the fresh snow in a thin layer of ice.

MTN Latest model run of future snow totals through 12 AM Monday.

Another wave of moisture associated with this low-pressure system will come through early tomorrow morning before fully exiting the state by tomorrow night. However, more Pacific moisture will follow. We will stay unsettled and snowy through early next week.

Slightly warmer air and mainly drier conditions return by mid-next week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (1893)

Low: -30 (1950)

AVG: 31/12

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (2001)

Low: -33 (1950)

AVG: 35/15

Be safe this weekend!

